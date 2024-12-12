Left Menu

Audi's Brussels Plant Closure Sparks Industry Concern

Audi will cease production at its Brussels plant by February 28 next year. The decision follows unsuccessful attempts to find alternatives to closure, despite interest from companies like Nio. The closure reflects challenges facing the luxury automotive sector amid shifting global dynamics.

Updated: 12-12-2024 22:12 IST

Volkswagen's Audi plant in Brussels is set to cease operations by February 28 next year. This decision was confirmed by a spokesperson as Audi failed to find any viable alternatives to closure.

The possibility of the plant shutting down was indicated earlier when Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen focusing on luxury vehicles, announced its inability to secure a buyer.

Despite reports of interest from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio, CEO William Li clarified that there were no plans to acquire the Brussels site. This development underscores the challenges facing the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

