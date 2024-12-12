Audi's Brussels Plant Closure Sparks Industry Concern

Volkswagen's Audi plant in Brussels is set to cease operations by February 28 next year. This decision was confirmed by a spokesperson as Audi failed to find any viable alternatives to closure.

The possibility of the plant shutting down was indicated earlier when Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen focusing on luxury vehicles, announced its inability to secure a buyer.

Despite reports of interest from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio, CEO William Li clarified that there were no plans to acquire the Brussels site. This development underscores the challenges facing the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)