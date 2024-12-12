Left Menu

Indian Light Tank Triumphs in High-Altitude Trials

The Indian Light Tank has successfully completed high-altitude trials, firing rounds accurately at over 4,200 metres. Developed by DRDO's CVRDE with manufacturing partner L&T, the trials demonstrated the tank's airlift capability. Further evaluations will follow as praised by Defence Minister Singh.

Indian Light Tank achieves major milestone by firing at high altitude (Photo/DRDO). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Light Tank (ILT) has reached a pivotal achievement by firing multiple rounds with precision at an altitude exceeding 4,200 metres, as revealed by a press release on Thursday. This success follows initial trials conducted in desert conditions in September 2024.

Conceptualised and developed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the ILT aligns with the Indian Army's Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements. Manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering and Systems, the ILT represents cutting-edge armoured fighting vehicle technology tailored for high-altitude use.

Demonstrating airlift capabilities through trials supported by the Indian Army and Air Force, the ILT now approaches further testing phases. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the Indian military, and L&T for their contributions to the successful trials, as echoed by the DRDO Chairman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

