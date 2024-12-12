Political Clash: YSRCP MLC Targets Chandrababu Naidu's Hiring Policies

YSR Congress Party MLC Chandra Sekhar Reddy has lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing his administration of terminating 3.5 lakh employees, contrasting it with the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which reportedly provided 2.13 lakh regular jobs. These remarks come against a backdrop of escalating political frictions between the two entities.

During his tenure from 2019 to 2024, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government purportedly implemented significant educational reforms. Despite Chandrababu Naidu's initial move to recruit 16,347 teaching posts, the process faced multiple delays, ultimately appointing Vidya Volunteers instead of regular teachers. Aspirants were left disappointed, as alleged by the YSRCP MLA.

Concurrently, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, under Naidu's leadership, sanctioned projects worth Rs 8,821.44 crore for Amaravati's road development. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana revealed on Tuesday that Rs 3,807 crore is dedicated to roads in land pooling areas, underscoring capital development plans amidst political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)