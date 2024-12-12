Left Menu

Political Clash: YSRCP MLC Targets Chandrababu Naidu's Hiring Policies

YSRCP MLC Chandra Sekhar Reddy criticizes Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for dismissing 3.5 lakh employees and postponing teaching jobs, highlighting former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's reforms. Naidu's government approves Rs 8,821 crore for Amaravati's infrastructure amid ongoing political tensions.

12-12-2024
YSRCP MLC Chandra Sekhar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
YSR Congress Party MLC Chandra Sekhar Reddy has lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing his administration of terminating 3.5 lakh employees, contrasting it with the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which reportedly provided 2.13 lakh regular jobs. These remarks come against a backdrop of escalating political frictions between the two entities.

During his tenure from 2019 to 2024, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government purportedly implemented significant educational reforms. Despite Chandrababu Naidu's initial move to recruit 16,347 teaching posts, the process faced multiple delays, ultimately appointing Vidya Volunteers instead of regular teachers. Aspirants were left disappointed, as alleged by the YSRCP MLA.

Concurrently, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, under Naidu's leadership, sanctioned projects worth Rs 8,821.44 crore for Amaravati's road development. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana revealed on Tuesday that Rs 3,807 crore is dedicated to roads in land pooling areas, underscoring capital development plans amidst political unrest.

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

