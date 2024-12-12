Left Menu

JNU Screening Disruption Sparks Free Speech Debate

The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at JNU was disrupted by alleged stone pelting, sparking a debate on free speech. ABVP-JNU condemned the attack, blaming left-leaning students for the chaos. The incident has reignited discussions about ideological conflicts within educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:23 IST
Secretary, ABVP-JNU, Shikha Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was marred by an incident involving alleged stone pelting. The event, organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was meant to spark discussion on the controversial Gujarat Godhra incident.

Shikha Swaraj, ABVP-JNU Secretary, expressed outrage, highlighting that stones were allegedly thrown from the terrace or balcony during the screening at Sabarmati Dhaba. She condemned the violent interruption, asserting it was an attack on free speech, and emphasized the desire for a discussion on the matter.

The protest led to the tearing down of film posters and raised slogans against the screening. While no response has come from the university administration, the attack was attributed to left-leaning students. The incident has rekindled debates over freedom of expression and ideological clashes on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

