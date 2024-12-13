Left Menu

The Unwavering Support: U.S. Arms Aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration has declared another allocation of arms aid for Ukraine, stated by White House spokesperson John Kirby. Specifics of the package remain undisclosed, but ongoing support is assured until the administration's conclusion, emphasizing unwavering U.S. commitment to Ukraine's defense needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:30 IST
The Unwavering Support: U.S. Arms Aid to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has announced an additional package of weapons aid for Ukraine. This was revealed by White House spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday. While Kirby did not disclose the contents or the value of the package, he emphasized the administration's ongoing commitment to Ukraine.

He stated that the U.S. plans to continue providing additional arms packages to Ukraine until the end of the current administration. This decision reflects the strong alliance and support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts and defense needs.

Kirby's announcement underscores the Biden administration's strategy of unwavering support for Ukraine, ensuring that aid continues to flow to bolster defense capabilities and sustain the country's resilience against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024