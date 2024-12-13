Left Menu

U.S. Reinforces Ukraine with New Weapons Aid

The Biden administration has announced a new weapons aid package for Ukraine. Although specifics weren't disclosed, White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed ongoing support would last through this administration, highlighting sustained U.S. commitment amid the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 01:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 01:24 IST
U.S. Reinforces Ukraine with New Weapons Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has unveiled another weapons aid package for Ukraine, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby. Speaking on Thursday, Kirby did not specify the package's contents or value.

While details remain under wraps, Kirby reassured that the United States will continue to supply additional aid to Ukraine.

This move underscores the administration's intent to offer consistent support throughout its tenure, underlining a sustained commitment to Ukraine amid challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024