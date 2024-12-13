U.S. Reinforces Ukraine with New Weapons Aid

The Biden administration has unveiled another weapons aid package for Ukraine, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby. Speaking on Thursday, Kirby did not specify the package's contents or value.

While details remain under wraps, Kirby reassured that the United States will continue to supply additional aid to Ukraine.

This move underscores the administration's intent to offer consistent support throughout its tenure, underlining a sustained commitment to Ukraine amid challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)