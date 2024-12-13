U.S. Reinforces Ukraine with New Weapons Aid
The Biden administration has announced a new weapons aid package for Ukraine. Although specifics weren't disclosed, White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed ongoing support would last through this administration, highlighting sustained U.S. commitment amid the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 01:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 01:24 IST
The Biden administration has unveiled another weapons aid package for Ukraine, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby. Speaking on Thursday, Kirby did not specify the package's contents or value.
While details remain under wraps, Kirby reassured that the United States will continue to supply additional aid to Ukraine.
This move underscores the administration's intent to offer consistent support throughout its tenure, underlining a sustained commitment to Ukraine amid challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Ukraine
- weapons
- aid
- White House
- Kirby
- administration
- support
- package
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration
Healey-Driscoll Administration Allocates $13 Million to Support Student Mental Health Services
Kejriwal Slams BJP's Delhi Administration Over Rising Crime
WTO Chief Ready for Creative Collaboration with Trump Administration
Diplomacy at Crossroads: EU and Iran Strive for Compromise Before Trump Hits the White House