Moldova Declares State of Emergency Amid Gas Supply Concerns
Moldova's parliament has imposed a state of emergency for 60 days beginning December 16, as the country faces the prospect of Russian gas supply cuts from January. The decision was backed by 56 members in the 101-seat chamber. Moldova receives Russian gas via Ukraine, whose transit contract with Gazprom expires December 31.
Moldova is set to impose a national state of emergency for 60 days starting December 16, following a parliamentary vote early Friday. The decision comes amid concerns over an anticipated Russian gas supply cut-off starting January 1.
The emergency measure was approved by 56 members of Moldova's 101-seat parliament, highlighting the seriousness of the situation as the nation inches closer to a critical energy shortage.
The gas supply to Moldova, currently received via Ukraine, is at risk due to Ukraine's decision not to extend its transit contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom, scheduled to expire on December 31.
