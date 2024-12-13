Left Menu

Kneeling Protest: Farmer's Plight Goes Viral in Land Dispute

In Dewas district, a farmer named Lakshman and his family protested by walking on their knees at the SDM office due to a land dispute with a neighbor blocking access to his farm. Despite losing a court case, authorities pledge to seek a humane resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:48 IST
Kneeling Protest: Farmer's Plight Goes Viral in Land Dispute
Farmer
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant protest, farmer Lakshman and his family took to their knees at the sub-divisional magistrate office in Khategaon, Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, to draw attention to their plight over a land dispute.

The farmer claims his neighbor has obstructed the pathway to his 1.5-acre farm in Davtha village, hampering his ability to harvest his maize crop effectively. The family's dramatic protest came after several unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue through official channels.

Although Lakshman lost his case against the neighbor in a civil court, SDM Priya Chandrawat stated that, based on humanitarian grounds, local officers will inspect the site to facilitate a solution. A video capturing the protest has since gone viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024