Kneeling Protest: Farmer's Plight Goes Viral in Land Dispute

In a poignant protest, farmer Lakshman and his family took to their knees at the sub-divisional magistrate office in Khategaon, Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, to draw attention to their plight over a land dispute.

The farmer claims his neighbor has obstructed the pathway to his 1.5-acre farm in Davtha village, hampering his ability to harvest his maize crop effectively. The family's dramatic protest came after several unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue through official channels.

Although Lakshman lost his case against the neighbor in a civil court, SDM Priya Chandrawat stated that, based on humanitarian grounds, local officers will inspect the site to facilitate a solution. A video capturing the protest has since gone viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)