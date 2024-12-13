Left Menu

Massive Missile Barrage: Ukraine's Resilience Amidst Russia's Onslaught

Russia launched an extensive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, unleashing 93 missiles and nearly 200 drones. Despite the aggression, Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 81 missiles, with 11 downed by F-16 fighter jets, showcasing Ukraine's resilience in the face of adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a dramatic escalation, Russia has launched one of its most extensive wartime offensives targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The assault involved 93 missiles and nearly 200 drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, putting immense pressure on the defending nation's resources.

However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 81 missiles, with 11 of these neutralized by F-16 fighter jets, highlighting the nation's determined defense efforts amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

