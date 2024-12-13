Massive Missile Barrage: Ukraine's Resilience Amidst Russia's Onslaught

In a dramatic escalation, Russia has launched one of its most extensive wartime offensives targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The assault involved 93 missiles and nearly 200 drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, putting immense pressure on the defending nation's resources.

However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 81 missiles, with 11 of these neutralized by F-16 fighter jets, highlighting the nation's determined defense efforts amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)