ISG Secures RBI Approval, Accelerating Fintech Growth in India

In-Solutions Global (ISG), backed by JP Morgan, has gained full authorisation as a payment aggregator by the Reserve Bank of India, enhancing its role in digital payments across sectors. The approval allows ISG to provide efficient and secure transactions, further enabling financial inclusion and expanding its comprehensive payment solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JP Morgan-backed fintech firm In-Solutions Global (ISG) has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining full authorisation as a payment aggregator under the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory framework.

This strategic approval empowers ISG to enhance digital payment efficiency for merchants across a wide spectrum of industries, securing fast and reliable transactions while supporting financial inclusion, according to a company release.

With a client base covering over 70% of Indian banks and processing more than 28 billion transactions annually, ISG strengthens its position as a leading payment solutions provider. 'It bolsters our trusted partnership, enabling us to offer cutting-edge, scalable payment solutions,' said Managing Director Adelia Castelino. The company's licence expansion complements its growing portfolio, including a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licence, facilitating an integrated suite of payment services for online and retail platforms, as well as transit systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

