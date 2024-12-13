ISG Secures RBI Approval, Accelerating Fintech Growth in India

JP Morgan-backed fintech firm In-Solutions Global (ISG) has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining full authorisation as a payment aggregator under the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory framework.

This strategic approval empowers ISG to enhance digital payment efficiency for merchants across a wide spectrum of industries, securing fast and reliable transactions while supporting financial inclusion, according to a company release.

With a client base covering over 70% of Indian banks and processing more than 28 billion transactions annually, ISG strengthens its position as a leading payment solutions provider. 'It bolsters our trusted partnership, enabling us to offer cutting-edge, scalable payment solutions,' said Managing Director Adelia Castelino. The company's licence expansion complements its growing portfolio, including a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licence, facilitating an integrated suite of payment services for online and retail platforms, as well as transit systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)