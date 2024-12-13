Left Menu

RCF’s Urea Gold: A Revolutionary Fertilizer Hitting New Milestones

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) has sold 13,286 tonnes of 'urea gold', a sulphur-coated urea, across seven states since launching commercial production in 2023. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, urea gold boasts enhanced nitrogen use efficiency and reduced environmental impact compared to neem-coated variants.

Updated: 13-12-2024 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) has successfully sold 13,286 tonnes of its advanced fertilizer, 'urea gold', across seven states since the product's commercial production began this year, according to information delivered to Parliament on Friday.

Urea gold, noted for a composition of 17% sulphur and 37% nitrogen, received the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs' (CCEA) green light in June 2023. The Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, stated that while RCF has dispatched 13,844 tonnes, a total of 13,286 tonnes have been sold to date.

Minister Patel highlighted the advantages of urea gold, such as superior nitrogen use efficiency and environmental benefits like reduced water pollution. RCF continues to promote this innovative product through farmer meetings and training programs, reinforcing its potential in improving crop quality and yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

