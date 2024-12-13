Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Clarifies Bandobast Request Amid 'Pushpa-2' Release Commotion

Hyderabad police addressed concerns over a circulated letter about security arrangements for 'Pushpa-2.' They clarified that the organizer of the event didn’t meet any officer but submitted a letter. The police maintained control until actor Allu Arjun's arrival led to unfortunate incidents, including a woman’s death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:18 IST
Allu Arjun being taken to custody from the court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Hyderabad police have issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding a circulated letter requesting police bandobust for the release of the film 'Pushpa-2.' The letter, submitted by Sandhya Cine Enterprise without a prior meeting with officers, requested arrangements for December 4 and 5.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad City, the organizer did not engage with any officers beyond submitting the letter, yet police had managed crowd control until actor Allu Arjun's actions on-site allegedly led to chaos and a fatal incident.

The police refuted claims of misconduct in handling Arjun and stated he was allowed to change clothes before being taken into custody peacefully. Meanwhile, accusations of inadequate security were dismissed, blaming the actor's actions for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

