Haryana Launches 21st Livestock Census to Boost Rural Economy

Haryana's Agriculture Minister inaugurated the 21st livestock census, initiating a comprehensive statewide survey to gather data on domestic animals and poultry. This data, crucial since 1919, aids in policy formulation. Haryana's robust veterinary infrastructure supports livestock productivity growth, with plans to enhance veterinary services and rural livelihoods further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:24 IST
Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana kicked off the 21st livestock census campaign at Radaur's government veterinary hospital on Friday. The event launched a comprehensive, state-wide survey to gather detailed data on domestic animals and poultry, an essential step in policy-making.

Since its inception in 1919, the livestock census has been conducted every five years and serves as a crucial tool for formulating and implementing policies in the livestock sector, Rana highlighted. The survey will collect extensive information on various livestock species, including cattle, buffaloes, and poultry, alongside data on dairy equipment owned by animal husbandry practitioners.

Rana mentioned Haryana's extensive veterinary infrastructure, comprising over a thousand hospitals and dispensaries, which has significantly boosted livestock productivity. With high annual milk production, Haryana aims to match developed nations' standards. The government plans to allocate substantial funds for free veterinary medicines, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening rural economies and livestock sectors.

