BPSC Exam Controversy Sparks Protests in Patna

Candidates of Bihar Public Service Commission protested in Patna over alleged question paper leaks and distribution delays during an exam. Despite complaints from aspirants, BPSC Chairman denied irregularities, claiming the exam was conducted smoothly. The incident drew criticism from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav against the NDA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:15 IST
(BPSC) candidates held a protest outside BAPU Exam Centre, in Bihar's Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Patna, a wave of protests erupted outside the BAPU Exam Centre as Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates voiced grievances over alleged irregularities during a recent examination. Complaints centered around a leaked question paper and delays in distribution sparked widespread discontent among aspirants on Friday.

Many candidates reported receiving the question paper nearly an hour late, while others found their answer sheets damaged, heightening suspicions of a leak. Some candidates even failed to receive the OMR sheets or question booklets on time, raising questions about the adequacy of resources provided.

Despite the outcry, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai refuted claims of malpractice, asserting that no official complaints were logged, and the exam proceeded without incident across Bihar. However, political tension escalated as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA government, alleging routine paper leaks in state-run exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

