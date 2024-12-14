U.S. Considering New Sanctions Amid Tensions with China and Russia
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reveals possible new sanctions on Russia's 'dark fleet' tankers and Chinese banks to cut Russian oil revenues for Ukraine's advantage. Discussions with China focus on financial stability and averting aid to Russia's war efforts. Currency manipulation remains a critical concern.
The U.S. is contemplating further sanctions as tensions rise with Russia over its war in Ukraine and potential financial support from China. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated new measures might target 'dark fleet' tankers, further affecting Russian oil revenue streams.
Discussions with Chinese financial institutions have resulted in heightened awareness amongst banks about the risks of sanctions. The ongoing communications aim to halt financial aids that might empower Russia's military activities.
In the realm of economic diplomacy, concerns over currency manipulation persist. Yellen hints at the U.S.'s readiness to respond strongly if proof of manipulation is detected, ensuring stability in trading relationships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
