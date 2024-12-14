Empowering Through Literacy: Balrampur's Initiative for Change
Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh embarks on a transformative journey under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to educate 35,000 people. Through the 'Ullas Saksharta Kendras', this widespread literacy campaign involves volunteers and students to uplift and empower various age groups across the district.
The Balrampur district administration in Chhattisgarh is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative aimed at educating 35,000 citizens, promoting the belief that education is the world's most transformative tool. Led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the administration is utilizing 3,500 newly established 'Ullas Saksharta Kendras' to achieve this ambitious literacy goal.
Officials have meticulously identified individuals across different age groups and genders to participate in this extensive campaign, ensuring personalized attention at the Ullas Kendras. These centers operate under strict supervision as dedicated volunteers, including school students, conduct classes during evening hours to reach the diverse population.
Enthusiastic villagers, eager to replace thumb impressions with signatures, contribute to a vibrant learning environment. Zila Panchayat CEO Rena Jamil reiterated the program's success, highlighting student involvement. The education department incentivizes high school students with additional marks for teaching roles, inspiring community participation and governmental support for adult and dropout education.
