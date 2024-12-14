North Korean Troops Enter the Fray in Ukraine War
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy claims Russia has incorporated North Korean troops into its operations in the Kursk region. This new escalation comes as Ukraine seeks to relieve pressure in the east. Zelenskiy urges Western allies to bolster support for Ukraine's ongoing defense efforts.
In a bold move that marks a new escalation in the ongoing war, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Moscow has begun deploying North Korean troops in efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk region.
Since August, Ukrainian troops have been holding parts of the Kursk region, aiming to ease the pressure on their eastern front, where Russian forces have been advancing. Zelenskiy reported that a significant number of North Korean soldiers are now operating as part of consolidated Russian units in the area.
This development raises new concerns, with Zelenskiy calling for increased support from Western allies to counter this latest challenge. He plans to discuss the situation with European leaders at a meeting in Brussels, focusing on strategic assistance to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- North Korea
- Kursk region
- Zelenskiy
- Putin
- troops
- war
- escalation
- European allies
ALSO READ
Scholz and Zelenskiy: A Renewed Commitment to Peace
Germany Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Call with Zelenskiy
Zelenskiy's NATO Membership Proposal: A Path to Peace?
Strategic Military Shake-up: Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander to Bolster Ukraine's Defense
Zelenskiy's NATO Dilemma: Inviting a War-Torn Ukraine