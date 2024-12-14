Left Menu

North Korean Troops Enter the Fray in Ukraine War

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy claims Russia has incorporated North Korean troops into its operations in the Kursk region. This new escalation comes as Ukraine seeks to relieve pressure in the east. Zelenskiy urges Western allies to bolster support for Ukraine's ongoing defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:13 IST
North Korean Troops Enter the Fray in Ukraine War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move that marks a new escalation in the ongoing war, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Moscow has begun deploying North Korean troops in efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk region.

Since August, Ukrainian troops have been holding parts of the Kursk region, aiming to ease the pressure on their eastern front, where Russian forces have been advancing. Zelenskiy reported that a significant number of North Korean soldiers are now operating as part of consolidated Russian units in the area.

This development raises new concerns, with Zelenskiy calling for increased support from Western allies to counter this latest challenge. He plans to discuss the situation with European leaders at a meeting in Brussels, focusing on strategic assistance to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

