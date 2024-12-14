North Korean Troops Enter the Fray in Ukraine War

In a bold move that marks a new escalation in the ongoing war, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Moscow has begun deploying North Korean troops in efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk region.

Since August, Ukrainian troops have been holding parts of the Kursk region, aiming to ease the pressure on their eastern front, where Russian forces have been advancing. Zelenskiy reported that a significant number of North Korean soldiers are now operating as part of consolidated Russian units in the area.

This development raises new concerns, with Zelenskiy calling for increased support from Western allies to counter this latest challenge. He plans to discuss the situation with European leaders at a meeting in Brussels, focusing on strategic assistance to Ukraine.

