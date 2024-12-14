Left Menu

TDP Surpasses 73 Lakh Members in Massive Enrollment Drive

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has enrolled 73 lakh members in its recent membership drive, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauding the leaders and cadre for the achievement. The campaign, led by TDP's national general secretary Nara Lokesh, includes 85,000 members from Telangana. CM Naidu promises further empowerment and welfare initiatives.

14-12-2024
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has marked a significant milestone, enrolling 73 lakh members during its current membership drive. The announcement was made on Saturday during a meeting at the party's headquarters, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, who extended his congratulations to the party leaders and members on this achievement.

According to a press release, the membership initiative is spearheaded by TDP national general secretary and Education Minister, Nara Lokesh. Leaders of different party wings reported to Naidu that 85,000 of the new members hail from neighboring Telangana, and an impressive 54 percent are first-time members. Notably, Rajampet led the count with 1.18 lakh enrollments, followed by Nellore city with 1.06 lakh, Kuppam with 1.04 lakh, Palakollu with 1.02 lakh, and Mangalagiri with 90,000.

CM Naidu expressed satisfaction over the drive's success, and in his address, urged the cadre to aim for one in every four people in Andhra Pradesh to join the party. He committed to enhancing welfare and empowerment programs and emphasized the need for skill development and proximity of government welfare schemes to party members. Highlighting merit-based recognition, Naidu assured ongoing efforts for financial sustenance and increased per capita income for dedicated individuals within the party.

