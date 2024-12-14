Deputy CM Accuses Congress of Constitution Disrespect Amidst Rising BJP Praise

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa launched a tirade against the Congress on Saturday, accusing the party of disseminating negative propaganda regarding the Constitution. He alleged that Congress has a history of disrespectful remarks towards the Constitution and its architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar. Meanwhile, he praised the Modi government for championing constitutional values.

Bairwa stated, "Congress spread negative propaganda about the Constitution... The Congress government has always been making comments on the Constitution, insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar... If anyone has worked towards respecting the Indian Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar, it is the Modi government." His comments followed a two-day Lok Sabha discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India."

The Deputy CM further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious goal for India's development, with an aim to transform the nation into a developed country by 2047. He accentuated that in BJP-ruled states, efforts led by PM Modi are underway to achieve this vision, and that Rajasthan is committed to this mission.

Previously, in a Lok Sabha address, Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress, particularly for the Emergency period, stating that the Congress's "sin" against democracy will not be forgotten. He attacked Congress, saying a particular family within the party had significantly undermined the Constitution. Modi recalled that during the 25th anniversary of the Constitution, the country faced martial law, reflecting on the Emergency period.

