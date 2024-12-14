Half a Century of Impact: Celebrating IP&TAFS's Legacy and Future

The Indian Posts and Telecommunications Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS) celebrated its 50th Foundation Day in New Delhi, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia attending as key dignitaries. The event underscored the cadre's significant contributions to India's communications landscape since its inception in 1974.

Addressing the audience, Vice President Dhankhar urged civil servants to embrace technology and foster cross-departmental collaboration, emphasizing the integration of AI-powered audit systems. Minister Scindia praised the service for its pivotal role in stabilizing the telecom sector, empowering pensioners, and spearheading digital infrastructure initiatives.

IP&TAFS has led efforts in efficient spectrum management, contributing substantially to government revenues and supporting digital inclusion through the Universal Service Obligation Fund. Its role in modernizing postal services and ensuring transparent pension disbursement through initiatives like the SAMPANN portal has cemented its legacy as a cornerstone of India's public service domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)