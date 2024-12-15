Left Menu

India's QIP Fundraising Skyrockets to Historic High in 2024

In 2024, fundraising through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) in India reached a record high, exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. Strong stock market conditions and high valuations led to this growth, with major contributors including Vedanta and Zomato. The year marks significant market resilience and increased domestic investor participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:12 IST
India's QIP Fundraising Skyrockets to Historic High in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented financial surge, India's fundraising through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) has soared to new heights in 2024, eclipsing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. This remarkable achievement, as reported by Prime Database, underscores the buoyant state of the stock market and burgeoning company valuations.

According to data, Indian companies have amassed Rs 1,21,321 crore through QIPs by November, more than doubling the previous year's total of Rs 52,350 crore. Analysts indicate that market resilience and favourable conditions catalysed this fundraising boon, with 82 companies tapping into this capital market option.

Key contributors to this landmark year include Vedanta and Zomato, each raising Rs 8,500 crore, followed closely by Adani Energy Solutions and Varun Beverages. The trend signifies not just robust institutional investor demand but also a rising influence of domestic investors, promising a climactic close to 2024 for Indian Inc's financing pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024