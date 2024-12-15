India's QIP Fundraising Skyrockets to Historic High in 2024

In an unprecedented financial surge, India's fundraising through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) has soared to new heights in 2024, eclipsing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. This remarkable achievement, as reported by Prime Database, underscores the buoyant state of the stock market and burgeoning company valuations.

According to data, Indian companies have amassed Rs 1,21,321 crore through QIPs by November, more than doubling the previous year's total of Rs 52,350 crore. Analysts indicate that market resilience and favourable conditions catalysed this fundraising boon, with 82 companies tapping into this capital market option.

Key contributors to this landmark year include Vedanta and Zomato, each raising Rs 8,500 crore, followed closely by Adani Energy Solutions and Varun Beverages. The trend signifies not just robust institutional investor demand but also a rising influence of domestic investors, promising a climactic close to 2024 for Indian Inc's financing pursuits.

