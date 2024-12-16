Spiritual Journeys and Infrastructure Revamps Gear Up for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

With the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on the horizon, 'Rudraksha Wale Baba' Gitanand Giri reflects on his 12-year spiritual odyssey. Beginning at the Allahabad Ardha Kumbh Mela, his practice, or 'tapasya,' started with an 11 kg rudraksha garland, which now weighs 45 kg, and spans across 925 malas, culminating in 2025.

On the infrastructure front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj to launch projects preparing for the Mahakumbh. These include 10 new Road Over Bridges, improved ghats, and enhanced riverfront roads, all designed to boost connectivity. The Prime Minister also revealed major temple corridors aiming to attract spiritual tourism.

The initiatives don't stop there. Modi introduced the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, which will offer guidance and updates in real-time during the Mela. The grand event, held every 12 years, will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, featuring main bathing rituals on key dates like Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami.

