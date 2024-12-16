Rallying for Justice: Protesters Demand Safety and Release for Hindu Minorities

Hundreds took to the city's streets on Monday under the 'Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti' banner, protesting against violence on minorities in Bangladesh and the imprisonment of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The rally commenced at Sealdah station and finished at Rani Rashmoni Road, covering 2 kilometers. Protesters vocalized their demands for Das's release and urged Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, to end minority atrocities.

Carrying saffron flags, they decried ongoing attacks on Hindus and their holy sites. The protesters called for swift government action to ensure minority safety and accountability for perpetrators, asserting Das was unjustly arrested for highlighting such issues post-Hasina government.

(With inputs from agencies.)