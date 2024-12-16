Controversy Erupts Over Nehru's Historical Letters

The dispute regarding the alleged withdrawal of historical documents from the Prime Minister's Museum has intensified. These documents, including letters written by Jawaharlal Nehru, are claimed to have been removed upon orders from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, triggering demands for their return.

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized the Congress, emphasizing that the letters are a national heritage, not private family property. He raised questions about the content of Nehru's correspondence, specifically with figures like Lady Mountbatten and Jayaprakash Narayan, seeking transparency and the return of these documents to the museum.

Rizwan Kadri, affiliated with the Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society, addressed a letter to Rahul Gandhi, urging the return of the 51 cartons of documents. Kadri asserted these letters are crucial for historical research and accused Sonia Gandhi of orchestrating their withdrawal in 2008.

