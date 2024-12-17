Britain Cracks Down on Illicit Russian Oil Trade
Britain has implemented sanctions on 20 ships accused of transporting illicit Russian oil. The move is aimed at intensifying pressure on Russia's war economy, as the conflict in Ukraine results in dire conditions for Ukrainian families. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the gravity of the situation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a bold move, the UK government announced sanctions against 20 ships alleged to be involved in the transportation of illicit Russian oil. The action comes as part of efforts to choke the financial resources fueling Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that these sanctions aim to further squeeze Russian President Vladimir Putin's stagnating war economy. He underscored the personal toll on Ukrainian families, who frequently face hardships such as cold, dark nights without essential utilities due to continuous Russian missile attacks.
As the war continues, the UK's sanctions are a strategic maneuver to undermine the economic lifeline supporting Russia's military endeavors, with hopes to expedite a resolution to the ongoing hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Navy Thwarts Attack by Houthi Rebels in the Gulf of Aden
Starry Triumphs at the 5th Filmfare OTT Awards
Sixty-two ships and one submarine are under construction in country: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
Macau's New Leadership Aims to Transform Casino-Dependent Economy
Stewart's Stellar Comeback: MBSG Triumphs Over Chennaiyin FC