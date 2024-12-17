Britain Cracks Down on Illicit Russian Oil Trade

In a bold move, the UK government announced sanctions against 20 ships alleged to be involved in the transportation of illicit Russian oil. The action comes as part of efforts to choke the financial resources fueling Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that these sanctions aim to further squeeze Russian President Vladimir Putin's stagnating war economy. He underscored the personal toll on Ukrainian families, who frequently face hardships such as cold, dark nights without essential utilities due to continuous Russian missile attacks.

As the war continues, the UK's sanctions are a strategic maneuver to undermine the economic lifeline supporting Russia's military endeavors, with hopes to expedite a resolution to the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)