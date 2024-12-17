Delhi's War on Drugs: Mega Destruction Event Marks a New Era

Delhi Police organized a massive drug destruction event in Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, attended by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor and the Commissioner of Police. This initiative is part of the 'Drug-Free Delhi by 2027' campaign, aiming to combat drug abuse and ensure a safer capital for all residents.

The event included the disposal of drugs from cases dating back to 1969, in line with the Supreme Court's orders. A pilot project within the campaign plans to destroy over 6,370 kilograms of narcotics within December, including cannabis, heroin, cocaine, and other substances valued at Rs 1182 crore in the international market.

This initiative is the latest in a series of efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' with previous events having destroyed significant amounts of illegal drugs. The event emphasized stringent actions against traffickers, with the public encouraged to provide information in exchange for cash rewards, ensuring confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)