Left Menu

Delhi's War on Drugs: Mega Destruction Event Marks a New Era

Delhi Police held a major drug destruction event, reflecting their commitment to a 'Drug-Free Delhi by 2027'. With top officials present, seized drugs worth Rs 1682 crore have been destroyed since February. Collaborative efforts across the city, including cash rewards for informants, are key in this anti-drug campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:36 IST
Delhi's War on Drugs: Mega Destruction Event Marks a New Era
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police organized a massive drug destruction event in Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, attended by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor and the Commissioner of Police. This initiative is part of the 'Drug-Free Delhi by 2027' campaign, aiming to combat drug abuse and ensure a safer capital for all residents.

The event included the disposal of drugs from cases dating back to 1969, in line with the Supreme Court's orders. A pilot project within the campaign plans to destroy over 6,370 kilograms of narcotics within December, including cannabis, heroin, cocaine, and other substances valued at Rs 1182 crore in the international market.

This initiative is the latest in a series of efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' with previous events having destroyed significant amounts of illegal drugs. The event emphasized stringent actions against traffickers, with the public encouraged to provide information in exchange for cash rewards, ensuring confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024