Amit Shah Sparks Political Row over Ambedkar Remarks

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has hit back against the Opposition's criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Prasad accused the Congress of disseminating baseless lies throughout the nation and alleged that the party has consistently disrespected the esteemed leader.

Prasad further claimed that the Congress forced Ambedkar to resign as Law Minister and that his issues with Nehru's tenure are well-documented. He asserted that Shah has exposed the Congress's conspiracies against Ambedkar, and explained that the Congress's historical misconduct has been laid bare during the recent Constitutional debates.

Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha came during a debate marking 75 years of the Constitution. He accused Opposition leaders of using Ambedkar's name as a 'fashion statement.' PM Modi defended Shah, arguing that Congress's 'dark history' of disrespecting Ambedkar had been revealed, leaving them agitated.

In online statements, PM Modi criticized Congress for historical failures to empower SC/ST communities. He listed Congress's 'sins' against Ambedkar, including electoral defeats and omissions of recognition. Modi contended that the facts presented have 'stung and stunned' Congress, challenging their historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)