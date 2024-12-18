Tragic Collision Near Mumbai: Navy Boat and Passenger Ferry Crash

A dire accident near Mumbai has resulted in the loss of 13 lives after a Navy boat collided with a passenger ferry on Wednesday. The Navy craft, experiencing an engine malfunction, lost control during trials in Mumbai Harbour, leading to the catastrophic incident.

The passenger ferry, carrying approximately 110 passengers including 20 children, capsized following the collision. Among the deceased were 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, with two others critically injured and receiving treatment at the Navy Dockyard Hospital.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deploying 11 crafts and four helicopters. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia for the bereaved families, offering state support amidst ongoing efforts to locate any missing persons.

