Tragic Collision Near Mumbai: Navy Boat and Passenger Ferry Crash

In a tragic incident near Mumbai, a Navy boat collided with a ferry, leading to 13 fatalities and several injuries. Rescue operations are underway, as 101 individuals have been saved. The Indian Navy and government are actively involved in relief efforts, with compensation announced for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:38 IST
Mumbai Boat accident. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dire accident near Mumbai has resulted in the loss of 13 lives after a Navy boat collided with a passenger ferry on Wednesday. The Navy craft, experiencing an engine malfunction, lost control during trials in Mumbai Harbour, leading to the catastrophic incident.

The passenger ferry, carrying approximately 110 passengers including 20 children, capsized following the collision. Among the deceased were 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, with two others critically injured and receiving treatment at the Navy Dockyard Hospital.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deploying 11 crafts and four helicopters. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia for the bereaved families, offering state support amidst ongoing efforts to locate any missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

