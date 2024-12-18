Left Menu

Tractor-Pickup Collision in Kasganj Injures 26

A road accident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, left 26 people injured after a tractor collided with a pick-up carrying passengers from a wedding ceremony. All injured individuals are receiving medical treatment. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the details of the incident, police reported on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:39 IST
Visuals from the hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic road accident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, has left 26 individuals injured, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a tractor violently collided with a pick-up truck carrying passengers returning from a wedding ceremony. The collision has raised concerns about road safety in the region.

All injured passengers have been admitted to local hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the cause of the accident and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. Further updates await official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

