Tractor-Pickup Collision in Kasganj Injures 26

A tragic road accident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, has left 26 individuals injured, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a tractor violently collided with a pick-up truck carrying passengers returning from a wedding ceremony. The collision has raised concerns about road safety in the region.

All injured passengers have been admitted to local hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the cause of the accident and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. Further updates await official release.

