Tractor-Pickup Collision in Kasganj Injures 26
A road accident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, left 26 people injured after a tractor collided with a pick-up carrying passengers from a wedding ceremony. All injured individuals are receiving medical treatment. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the details of the incident, police reported on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, has left 26 individuals injured, police reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred when a tractor violently collided with a pick-up truck carrying passengers returning from a wedding ceremony. The collision has raised concerns about road safety in the region.
All injured passengers have been admitted to local hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the cause of the accident and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. Further updates await official release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
