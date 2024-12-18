Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Boat Collision Off Mumbai Coast

A tragic maritime accident near Mumbai claimed 13 lives as a passenger ferry collided with an Indian Navy boat, capsizing the vessel. Rescue efforts by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police continue. Maharashtra's Chief Minister announced financial aid for victims' families, with investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:41 IST
Mumbai boat accident: 13 people dead, 101 rescued (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic maritime collision off the coast of Mumbai resulted in the death of 13 individuals when a passenger ferry, Neelkamal, capsized after a collision with an Indian Navy boat. The accident occurred around 3:55 pm while the ferry was traveling from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia assistance for each bereaved family and confirmed that rescue operations, involving 11 vessels and four helicopters, continue. As of 7:30 pm, 101 people were rescued, but the death toll includes 10 civilians and three Navy personnel. Two critically injured persons are receiving treatment.

Amid ongoing rescue efforts, condolences poured in from Congress leader KC Venugopal and President Droupadi Murmu, who both expressed their sorrow. The Indian Navy and police will jointly investigate the incident to determine the cause, as rescue operations continue, with further updates expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

