Political Firestorm Erupts Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Comments
TMC and Congress intensify protests against Amit Shah in Parliament over remarks on BR Ambedkar. Calls for Shah's resignation grow as Prime Minister Modi defends him, accusing Congress of misrepresenting Shah's speech. Tensions rise, with opposition demanding an apology and dismissal by PM Modi.
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress party, led by Member of Parliament Saugata Roy, announced plans to persist with protests in Parliament against Union Minister Amit Shah's recent statement on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
A significant political uproar emerged following Shah's comments about BR Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha speech. Congress accused Shah of anti-Ambedkar sentiments, demanding his resignation, and called for an apology during a press conference by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Shah by midnight to demonstrate his respect for Ambedkar. Meanwhile, Amit Shah accused Congress of distorting facts, labeling them anti-Reservation, anti-Constitution, and citing historical grievances like the Emergency.
Prime Minister Modi defended Shah, asserting that his remarks unveiled Congress's historical disrespect towards Ambedkar, leaving them startled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Urges PM Modi's Intervention for ISKCON Monk's Release in Bangladesh
Modi's Bold Vision: Revamping Indian Railways for General Passengers
Revitalized Northeast: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Kuwait's Diplomatic Engagement
Kharge Blasts BJP Over Sambhal Standoff