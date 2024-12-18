Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Comments

TMC and Congress intensify protests against Amit Shah in Parliament over remarks on BR Ambedkar. Calls for Shah's resignation grow as Prime Minister Modi defends him, accusing Congress of misrepresenting Shah's speech. Tensions rise, with opposition demanding an apology and dismissal by PM Modi.

Updated: 18-12-2024 23:50 IST
The Trinamool Congress party, led by Member of Parliament Saugata Roy, announced plans to persist with protests in Parliament against Union Minister Amit Shah's recent statement on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

A significant political uproar emerged following Shah's comments about BR Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha speech. Congress accused Shah of anti-Ambedkar sentiments, demanding his resignation, and called for an apology during a press conference by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Shah by midnight to demonstrate his respect for Ambedkar. Meanwhile, Amit Shah accused Congress of distorting facts, labeling them anti-Reservation, anti-Constitution, and citing historical grievances like the Emergency.

Prime Minister Modi defended Shah, asserting that his remarks unveiled Congress's historical disrespect towards Ambedkar, leaving them startled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

