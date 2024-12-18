Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Grip: Fresh Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Involvement

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Russia-based entities over involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The sanctions target marine services, the pipeline's operator, and insurance firms linked to it. The pipeline was damaged in 2022, with conflicting accusations over responsibility for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:53 IST
The United States has announced new sanctions targeting several Russia-based entities linked to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the State Department revealed on Wednesday. Among those affected are the operator of the project and numerous marine services involved in the pipeline's construction.

According to the State Department's statement, these measures are a re-imposition of previous sanctions as well as new actions against owners of vessels already sanctioned. The targets include state-owned maritime services and over a dozen vessels, drastically affecting Russia's marine operations in the sector.

Included in this sanction list is Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, and a Russian insurer for companies involved in the pipeline, highlighting a broad approach that impacts various logistical and financial layers of the operation. The pipeline, crucial for Russian gas transit to Germany, was damaged in 2022, with no group claiming responsibility for the act. Amidst mutual accusations, Western and Russian administrations continue to exchange blame over the incident.

