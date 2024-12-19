Goa Health Minister's Inspirational Meeting with PM Modi

Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, reflecting on the leader's rise from humble beginnings to steering India's development. Posting on X, Rane expressed profound admiration for Modi's transformative vision, which echoes Rane's own life experiences.

Minister Rane, a staunch BJP supporter, described PM Modi as both a world leader and personal mentor. He highlighted Modi's focus on the 'Nation First' philosophy and 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, which have not only reshaped policies but instilled national pride in millions, further motivating Rane to intensify his efforts for the party.

The meeting coincided with Goa Liberation Day, marking 63 years since the state's freedom from Portuguese rule. Both PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu lauded the valiant efforts of freedom fighters. Their messages emphasized the courage and sacrifices that led to Goa's liberation, inspiring future generations.

