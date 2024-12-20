Tragic Collision Sparks Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Route

A catastrophic collision on Friday morning between a truck carrying chemicals and a tanker filled with LPG on the Jaipur-Ajmer route resulted in a massive inferno, claiming seven lives and injuring ten to twelve individuals. According to Dr. Sushil Kumar Bhati, superintendent of SMS Hospital, most victims suffered severe burns, with 28 patients currently hospitalized, six of whom are on ventilators.

Harsh Chauhary, a local witness, recounted the scene, stating, "The explosion was so powerful it felt like an earthquake, followed by blazing fireballs. The fire's intensity prevented anyone from approaching within five hundred meters." He described how vehicles, including at least thirty-three, were rapidly consumed by the flames.

Chaudhary detailed the community's response, noting that once fire services contained the flames, locals assisted in evacuating victims. He estimated at least thirty-five fatalities and one hundred injuries. In response, Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma visited the scene, launching a helpline and ensuring medical provision for the injured.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar described the accident location near a Bhankrota petrol pump, revealing that over two dozen vehicles were incinerated. "Immediate efforts were made to extinguish the fire that began with successive vehicular collisions," Kumar reported (ANI).

