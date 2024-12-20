Left Menu

Tragic Collision Sparks Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Route

A devastating collision on the Jaipur-Ajmer route resulted in a massive fire, killing seven and injuring twelve. The horrifying event led to over 60% burn injuries among victims, requiring the efforts of locals and fire services to control the blaze. Rajasthan's Chief Minister announced a helpline for assistance.

A truck carrying chemicals collided with an LPG tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer route, sparking a massive fire.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic collision on Friday morning between a truck carrying chemicals and a tanker filled with LPG on the Jaipur-Ajmer route resulted in a massive inferno, claiming seven lives and injuring ten to twelve individuals. According to Dr. Sushil Kumar Bhati, superintendent of SMS Hospital, most victims suffered severe burns, with 28 patients currently hospitalized, six of whom are on ventilators.

Harsh Chauhary, a local witness, recounted the scene, stating, "The explosion was so powerful it felt like an earthquake, followed by blazing fireballs. The fire's intensity prevented anyone from approaching within five hundred meters." He described how vehicles, including at least thirty-three, were rapidly consumed by the flames.

Chaudhary detailed the community's response, noting that once fire services contained the flames, locals assisted in evacuating victims. He estimated at least thirty-five fatalities and one hundred injuries. In response, Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma visited the scene, launching a helpline and ensuring medical provision for the injured.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar described the accident location near a Bhankrota petrol pump, revealing that over two dozen vehicles were incinerated. "Immediate efforts were made to extinguish the fire that began with successive vehicular collisions," Kumar reported (ANI).

