Bommai Criticizes CT Ravi's Arrest as Misuse of Power in Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM Basawaraj Bommai condemns the arrest of BJP leader CT Ravi, accusing the state government of misusing police powers. The arrest occurred after alleged derogatory remarks made by Ravi against state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. The controversy underscores tensions within Karnataka's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:22 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata MP Basawaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke to the Karnataka state government, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basawaraj Bommai has condemned the arrest of BJP leader CT Ravi. Bommai criticizes the administration for allegedly 'losing its track' and misusing police powers, particularly against political opponents.

BJP's CT Ravi was detained following accusations of making derogatory remarks toward state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Bommai argues that suspending Ravi and then arresting him was unjustified, implying political maneuvering by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government.

Citing growing misuse of police authority, Bommai questioned the handling of recent events in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and demanded procedural fairness. Meanwhile, Ravi, now under police watch, claims that Congress leaders are conspiring against him, with an escalation that led to court proceedings in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

