Copra MSP Hike: Boosting Farmer's Profits for 2025
The Indian government announced an increase in the minimum support price for copra by up to Rs 422 per quintal for 2025, with a financial implication of Rs 855 crore. This decision, aimed at supporting farmers, was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Nafed and NCCF will manage procurement.
The government announced on Friday a significant hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for copra, set to rise by up to Rs 422 per quintal, increasing potential earnings for farmers starting in 2025.
This decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting a concerted effort to boost agricultural profitability.
According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new MSP for milling copra will be Rs 11,582, while it will be Rs 12,100 for ball copra. Nafed and NCCF will be tasked as central nodal agencies for procurement, with total financial implications reaching Rs 855 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
