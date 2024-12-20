Left Menu

Government Boosts Copra Prices: Impact on Coconut Farmers

The Indian government has announced an increase in the minimum support price for copra by up to Rs 422 per quintal for the 2025 season. This decision is aimed at ensuring fair returns for coconut growers and encouraging expanded production to meet rising domestic and international demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has officially increased the minimum support price (MSP) for copra by up to Rs 422, bringing it to Rs 12,100 per quintal for the upcoming 2025 season, according to a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) announcement chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the MSP for 'milling copra' and 'ball copra' has seen a significant adjustment, with prices set at Rs 11,582 and Rs 12,100 respectively. This price boost is an outcome of recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The initiative, with a budget outlay of Rs 855 crore, aims to offer coconut farmers better remunerative returns, while also spurring an increase in copra production to cater to both domestic and international markets. Karnataka remains the leading producer, contributing to 32.7% of national production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

