BJP MPs' Health Concerns: Doctor's Update and Political Controversy

BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput are under medical observation following injuries. Sarangi may have a cheekbone fracture, while Rajput faces dizziness. Allegations involve Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy demands an apology from Gandhi for the incident, citing a breach in parliamentary conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:12 IST
Ram Manohar Lohiya's (RML) MS Dr Ajay Shukla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent medical update, Dr. Ajay Shukla of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital shed light on the health status of BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Sarangi is under watch for potential cheekbone fracture, with an X-ray planned to verify the extent of his injuries, including swelling and bruising.

Sarangi's condition arose from an alleged incident involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reportedly pushed another MP, resulting in Sarangi's injury near the stairs. Meanwhile, Mukesh Rajput is also experiencing discomfort, primarily dizziness, as both MPs have been moved to private rooms for ongoing observation.

The political repercussions of this incident have escalated, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visiting the MPs and condemning the act. Reddy called for a public apology from Rahul Gandhi, criticizing the behavior as unprecedented and unbecoming of parliamentary standards. Both MPs remain under close medical supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

