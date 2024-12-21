BJP MPs' Health Concerns: Doctor's Update and Political Controversy

In a recent medical update, Dr. Ajay Shukla of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital shed light on the health status of BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Sarangi is under watch for potential cheekbone fracture, with an X-ray planned to verify the extent of his injuries, including swelling and bruising.

Sarangi's condition arose from an alleged incident involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reportedly pushed another MP, resulting in Sarangi's injury near the stairs. Meanwhile, Mukesh Rajput is also experiencing discomfort, primarily dizziness, as both MPs have been moved to private rooms for ongoing observation.

The political repercussions of this incident have escalated, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visiting the MPs and condemning the act. Reddy called for a public apology from Rahul Gandhi, criticizing the behavior as unprecedented and unbecoming of parliamentary standards. Both MPs remain under close medical supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)