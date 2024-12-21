Congress and BJP Clash Over Wayanad Bypoll Result

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned Bharatiya Janata Party's Navya Haridas following her legal challenge to the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll results, which were decisively won by Priyanka Gandhi. Accusing Haridas of seeking 'cheap publicity', Tiwari highlighted Gandhi's significant victory margin.

Haridas has petitioned the Kerala High Court for an annulment of the bypoll outcome, citing claims of withheld information and undue influence by Priyanka Gandhi. The election took place on November 13 after Rahul Gandhi's seat was vacated.

Tiwari expressed confidence that Haridas's petition will be dismissed, along with a likely penalty for filing it. Congress MP Manickam Tagore reaffirmed the party's confidence in their honest conduct and criticized BJP's repetitive legal challenges.

On the other side, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla announced that concerns over the election's fairness were shared not only by BJP but also by communist factions. Poonawalla accused Congress of divisive politics, hoping the court will scrutinize these allegations closely.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra triumphed in the Wayanad election, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of CPI. The contest unfolded as a significant battle among Congress, BJP, and CPI, with Gandhi securing her seat by a margin of 4,10,931 votes.

