Left Menu

Congress and BJP Clash Over Wayanad Bypoll Result

The political tension rises as Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticizes BJP's Navya Haridas for seeking annulment of Priyanka Gandhi's victory in the Wayanad bypoll. While Haridas alleges electoral misconduct, Tiwari dismisses these claims as 'cheap publicity.' The legal battle intensifies as both sides brace for court outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:10 IST
Congress and BJP Clash Over Wayanad Bypoll Result
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned Bharatiya Janata Party's Navya Haridas following her legal challenge to the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll results, which were decisively won by Priyanka Gandhi. Accusing Haridas of seeking 'cheap publicity', Tiwari highlighted Gandhi's significant victory margin.

Haridas has petitioned the Kerala High Court for an annulment of the bypoll outcome, citing claims of withheld information and undue influence by Priyanka Gandhi. The election took place on November 13 after Rahul Gandhi's seat was vacated.

Tiwari expressed confidence that Haridas's petition will be dismissed, along with a likely penalty for filing it. Congress MP Manickam Tagore reaffirmed the party's confidence in their honest conduct and criticized BJP's repetitive legal challenges.

On the other side, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla announced that concerns over the election's fairness were shared not only by BJP but also by communist factions. Poonawalla accused Congress of divisive politics, hoping the court will scrutinize these allegations closely.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra triumphed in the Wayanad election, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of CPI. The contest unfolded as a significant battle among Congress, BJP, and CPI, with Gandhi securing her seat by a margin of 4,10,931 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024