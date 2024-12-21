Left Menu

BSF Foils Drug Smuggling Attempts, Recovers Drone and Heroin Near Punjab Border

In two successful operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone and intercepted heroin consignments in Punjab's Ferozpur and Amritsar districts. The recoveries, amounting to nearly 1.09 kilograms of heroin, were based on intelligence inputs and executed in daring early morning and afternoon operations.

21-12-2024
Visual of the drone along with narcotics at Punjab border (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted attempts of drug smuggling on the Punjab border, recovering a drone and two packets of heroin in two separate incidents in Ferozpur and Amritsar districts on Saturday. The operations were a testament to the BSF's efficient intelligence network and swift action on the ground.

According to a BSF statement, at around 08:35 am, BSF intelligence led to the recovery of 545 grams of heroin from a field near Jhangar Bhaini village in the Ferozepur district. Meanwhile, in Amritsar, a vigilant BSF unit acted on a tip-off, intercepting a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and recovering another 544 grams of heroin in the afternoon.

These incidents followed a similar operation on December 89, when the BSF neutralized an intruding drone and seized more heroin in Amritsar. The consistent success of these operations highlights the strategic measures and technological countermeasures employed by the BSF to combat cross-border smuggling effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

