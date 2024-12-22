Google Found Guilty in Japan's Antitrust Crackdown
Japan's competition authority is anticipated to conclude that Google has breached Japanese antitrust regulations, according to sources cited by Nikkei Asia. This finding could result in significant penalties and measures to ensure fair competition within Japan's digital market.
22-12-2024
The ruling, which is expected soon, would represent a significant development in Japan's ongoing efforts to ensure fair competition among tech giants in its digital market.
If found guilty, Google could face substantial penalties and mandated changes to its business practices within Japan, potentially influencing its operations and other tech companies operating in the region.
