Google Found Guilty in Japan's Antitrust Crackdown

Japan's competition watchdog is reportedly on the cusp of ruling against Google for violating the country's antitrust laws, according to sources cited by Nikkei Asia.

The ruling, which is expected soon, would represent a significant development in Japan's ongoing efforts to ensure fair competition among tech giants in its digital market.

If found guilty, Google could face substantial penalties and mandated changes to its business practices within Japan, potentially influencing its operations and other tech companies operating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)