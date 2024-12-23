Left Menu

Star Health Shines at ASSOCHAM Global Insurance Summit

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, India's leading standalone health insurer, won the Runner-Up title for 'Most Effective Insurance Penetration' at the ASSOCHAM 16th Global Insurance Summit & Awards 2024. The award acknowledges the company's efforts in expanding health insurance in India, particularly in urban and rural areas.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, prominently recognized as India's largest standalone health insurer, has been honored at the ASSOCHAM 16th Global Insurance Summit & Awards 2024. The company secured the Runner-Up position in the category of 'Most Effective Insurance Penetration' in the nation.

Anand Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Star Health, remarked, 'This esteemed accolade from ASSOCHAM validates our ongoing mission to make affordable health insurance accessible to all Indians. Our strategic focus on innovative product development and an expansive distribution network has bolstered our capacity to close healthcare accessibility gaps.' In the fiscal years between 2020 and 2025, the insurer achieved notable growth in insurance penetration via its diverse array of schemes tailored to metropolitan and semi-urban areas.

Star Health's success highlights its forward-thinking health insurance solutions, utilizing technology to streamline processes and guarantee accessible healthcare across India. The company's achievements underscore its leadership in the evolving landscape of India's health insurance sector, reinforcing its strategy of integrating technology and extensive partnerships to drive comprehensive financial inclusion.

