PM Modi's Pre-Budget Consultation with Economists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will consult with leading economists and experts to gather insights for the upcoming 2025-26 Budget. The meeting, also attended by Niti Aayog officials, aims to shape financial strategies as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Budget in February.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene a meeting with eminent economists and sectoral experts to solicit their expertise and recommendations for the forthcoming Budget, according to a senior government official. The consultation is scheduled for Tuesday in New Delhi.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is making preparations to present the Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025. Her team is keen to integrate diverse insights to formulate effective economic strategies.
In addition to economists and sectoral specialists, the meeting will also see the participation of Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman, Suman Bery, along with other members of the policy think tank, underscoring the collaborative approach to this critical economic exercise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inferno Erupts at Popular New Delhi Eatery
GLC Wealth Unveils New Delhi Office to Bolster Wealth Recovery Efforts
MoSPI and NITI Aayog Lead Efforts in Bridging Data Gaps, Localizing Goals, and Boosting Progress through Strategic Partnerships
Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Strategic Industry Realignment
AAP releases final list of 38 candidates for Delhi polls; party chief Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji.