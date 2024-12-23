Left Menu

PM Modi's Pre-Budget Consultation with Economists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will consult with leading economists and experts to gather insights for the upcoming 2025-26 Budget. The meeting, also attended by Niti Aayog officials, aims to shape financial strategies as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Budget in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene a meeting with eminent economists and sectoral experts to solicit their expertise and recommendations for the forthcoming Budget, according to a senior government official. The consultation is scheduled for Tuesday in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is making preparations to present the Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025. Her team is keen to integrate diverse insights to formulate effective economic strategies.

In addition to economists and sectoral specialists, the meeting will also see the participation of Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman, Suman Bery, along with other members of the policy think tank, underscoring the collaborative approach to this critical economic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

