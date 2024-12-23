PM Modi's Pre-Budget Consultation with Economists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene a meeting with eminent economists and sectoral experts to solicit their expertise and recommendations for the forthcoming Budget, according to a senior government official. The consultation is scheduled for Tuesday in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is making preparations to present the Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025. Her team is keen to integrate diverse insights to formulate effective economic strategies.

In addition to economists and sectoral specialists, the meeting will also see the participation of Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman, Suman Bery, along with other members of the policy think tank, underscoring the collaborative approach to this critical economic exercise.

