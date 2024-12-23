Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet Plants #SeedsOfGoodness for Kisan Diwas 2024

Godrej Agrovet Limited releases #SeedsofGoodness film for Kisan Diwas 2024, highlighting initiatives to support farmers amid climate challenges. The film emphasizes technological advances, sustainable farming solutions, and long-standing commitment to uplifting farming communities, with contributions from Godrej Agrovet's executive team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Agrovet Limited, a key player in India's agri-business sector, has launched a brand film titled #SeedsofGoodness ahead of Kisan Diwas 2024. The film highlights the company's ongoing support for farmers facing tough climatic challenges.

According to Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav, unpredictable weather affects crop yields and farmer incomes, but advances in technology offer new solutions. Godrej Agrovet is committed to aiding farmers through continuous innovation, offering holistic support to overcome these obstacles.

Other executives, such as CEO Rajavelu K. N. and Executive Director Burjis Godrej, stress the importance of sustainable solutions and innovations in crop protection and animal feed to enhance farmer productivity. The initiative is described as a tribute to farmers' resilience and the robust partnership between Godrej Agrovet and the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

