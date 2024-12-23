Corruption Scandal: Madhya Pradesh Officials Seize Assets Worth Rs8 Crore
The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has summoned ex-constable Saurabh Sharma, his wife, mother, and associates in a corruption probe. Assets worth Rs7.98 crore were seized in Bhopal. A related police and IT operation uncovered Rs40 crore in gold and Rs9.86 crore cash in an abandoned car.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has formally summoned Saurabh Sharma, a former constable of the State Road Transportation Department, along with his wife, mother, and associates Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur, for questioning over an alleged corruption case. This development follows an official release disclosed on Monday, which confirmed that a case has been filed against Sharma under sections 13(1)B and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
According to information detailed in the release, investigative actions were initiated following a received complaint. Consequently, search operations were carried out on December 19 and 20, during which authorities uncovered assets believed to be disproportionate to Saurabh Sharma's verified sources of income. Officials seized valuable items, including vehicles, cash, and jewellery, from two distinct properties in Arera Colony, Bhopal, with cumulative assets valued at approximately Rs7.98 crore.
In a parallel development, Bhopal police and Income Tax (IT) officers uncovered and seized items worth Rs40 crore in gold and Rs9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned vehicle. Registered to Chetan Singh Gaur, the car was discovered on December 19, near Mendori-Kushalpur Road, under Ratibad police jurisdiction. The Lokayukta has sought detailed information from IT officials regarding the seized contents, which will be factored into the ongoing investigation effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Martial Law Crisis: President Under Investigation
Foetus Found in Ghaziabad Toilet Pipe Sparks Investigation
BCI's Investigation Shake: Sanjeev Nasiar's Degree Under Scrutiny
Revolutionizing Crime Investigations with Technology: Chandigarh's Model for Modern Justice
Kylian Mbappé Breaks Silence on Swedish Investigation