Corruption Scandal: Madhya Pradesh Officials Seize Assets Worth Rs8 Crore

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has formally summoned Saurabh Sharma, a former constable of the State Road Transportation Department, along with his wife, mother, and associates Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur, for questioning over an alleged corruption case. This development follows an official release disclosed on Monday, which confirmed that a case has been filed against Sharma under sections 13(1)B and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to information detailed in the release, investigative actions were initiated following a received complaint. Consequently, search operations were carried out on December 19 and 20, during which authorities uncovered assets believed to be disproportionate to Saurabh Sharma's verified sources of income. Officials seized valuable items, including vehicles, cash, and jewellery, from two distinct properties in Arera Colony, Bhopal, with cumulative assets valued at approximately Rs7.98 crore.

In a parallel development, Bhopal police and Income Tax (IT) officers uncovered and seized items worth Rs40 crore in gold and Rs9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned vehicle. Registered to Chetan Singh Gaur, the car was discovered on December 19, near Mendori-Kushalpur Road, under Ratibad police jurisdiction. The Lokayukta has sought detailed information from IT officials regarding the seized contents, which will be factored into the ongoing investigation effort.

