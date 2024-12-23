NTPC Spearheads Green Hydrogen Revolution in Odisha

State-run power giant NTPC announced a significant collaboration on Monday, unveiling plans to advance green hydrogen infrastructure across Odisha.

In partnership with GRIDCO and CRUT, NTPC aims to establish a green hydrogen fuel station in Bhubaneswar and introduce hydrogen-powered buses for both short and long-distance travel, marking a move towards cleaner energy solutions.

This strategic initiative seeks to transition away from fossil fuels, aiming for decarbonization and strengthened energy security amidst growing renewable energy targets.

