NTPC Spearheads Green Hydrogen Revolution in Odisha
NTPC has forged an alliance with GRIDCO and CRUT to boost green hydrogen infrastructure in Odisha. The collaboration includes setting up a hydrogen fuelling station and introducing hydrogen buses in Bhubaneswar, aiming to replace fossil fuels with green energy solutions to enhance decarbonization and energy security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:00 IST
State-run power giant NTPC announced a significant collaboration on Monday, unveiling plans to advance green hydrogen infrastructure across Odisha.
In partnership with GRIDCO and CRUT, NTPC aims to establish a green hydrogen fuel station in Bhubaneswar and introduce hydrogen-powered buses for both short and long-distance travel, marking a move towards cleaner energy solutions.
This strategic initiative seeks to transition away from fossil fuels, aiming for decarbonization and strengthened energy security amidst growing renewable energy targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
