NTPC Spearheads Green Hydrogen Revolution in Odisha

NTPC has forged an alliance with GRIDCO and CRUT to boost green hydrogen infrastructure in Odisha. The collaboration includes setting up a hydrogen fuelling station and introducing hydrogen buses in Bhubaneswar, aiming to replace fossil fuels with green energy solutions to enhance decarbonization and energy security.

  • India

State-run power giant NTPC announced a significant collaboration on Monday, unveiling plans to advance green hydrogen infrastructure across Odisha.

In partnership with GRIDCO and CRUT, NTPC aims to establish a green hydrogen fuel station in Bhubaneswar and introduce hydrogen-powered buses for both short and long-distance travel, marking a move towards cleaner energy solutions.

This strategic initiative seeks to transition away from fossil fuels, aiming for decarbonization and strengthened energy security amidst growing renewable energy targets.

