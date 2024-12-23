Jharkhand Increases Financial Aid for Women Under Maiyan Samman Yojana
Jharkhand's Maiyan Samman Yojana, initially providing Rs 1,000 to women aged 18-50, will increase its financial assistance to Rs 2,500 starting December 28. The funds will be distributed at a program in Namkum, Ranchi. The initiative benefits about 55 lakh women and fulfills an electoral promise.
The Jharkhand government has announced an increase in financial aid for women under its Maiyan Samman Yojana, with the amount set to rise from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per beneficiary. Starting December 28, the enhanced payments will be made during a program in Ranchi's Namkum. Thousands of women from across the state are anticipated to be present, according to an official statement released on Monday.
Initiated in August, this flagship scheme targets women aged 18-50 and currently benefits approximately 55 lakh individuals. The increase in financial assistance fulfills a significant electoral promise made by the state government, underscoring its commitment to women's welfare. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has personally reviewed the preparations for the upcoming event, instructing officials to ensure a seamless execution.
In addition to the welfare scheme, the Chief Minister has urged officials to resolve any disputes surrounding the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) promptly. He also emphasized the importance of identifying new revenue sources for the state's financial stability.
