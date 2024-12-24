Left Menu

Court Blocks Rashid's Bail: Implications of Ongoing Kashmir Terror Funding Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court has rejected Engineer Rashid's bail plea in a terror funding case linked to Jammu and Kashmir. Rashid, an MP, was arrested in 2019 under UAPA. Despite pending jurisdiction issues, the case remains with the ASJ court. Rashid controversially won a parliamentary seat from prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:45 IST
Baramulla MP Enginee Rashid. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has declined Engineer Rashid's application for regular bail, emphasizing that it only has authority over miscellaneous applications at this juncture. Rashid, a Member of Parliament, is implicated in a high-profile terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case had been remitted to the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) court after a recommendation for transfer to a designated court for lawmakers, based on Rashid's parliamentary status. This proposal, agreed upon by both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Rashid, awaits a jurisdictional ruling by the Delhi High Court. Until an official decision is made, the ASJ court will maintain its oversight over the proceedings.

Rashid, who recently surrendered at Tihar Jail following the expiration of his interim bail, faces serious allegations linked to terror financing. The charges, filed in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, coincide with his unexpected electoral victory from jail in the 2024 parliamentary elections. The investigation implicates several individuals, including prominent separatist figures, in a conspiracy to destabilize the region using illicit funds supervised by external agencies, allegedly including Pakistan's ISI. The case underscores an enduring battle over the sovereignty and security of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

