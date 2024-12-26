Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Gears Up for Crucial Deliberations on Waqf Bill 2024

The Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, led by Jagdambika Pal, is set to gather oral evidence from state representatives on December 26-27. Aimed at tackling issues like corruption and mismanagement, the bill introduces audits and digital reforms for waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:54 IST
Chairman of JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal arrives for a meeting of the Committee, in Parliament premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, Jagdambika Pal, attended a pivotal meeting at the Parliament premises on Thursday. The committee is scheduled for further deliberations on December 26 and 27, where it will record oral evidence from state representatives regarding the proposed amendments.

Representatives from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will be present on December 26, while those from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Delhi are expected on December 27. Previously, the committee had sessions with Muslim representatives from Lucknow and Rajasthan to discuss potential amendments.

Following a recent meeting, Jagdambika Pal informed ANI about discussions with former Vice Chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, and the former chairman of Rajasthan Waqf Board. The session involved a detailed clause-by-clause examination where MPs posed various questions about the proposed changes.

The Lok Sabha recently extended the Joint Committee's tenure, requiring a final report by the 2025 Budget Session's conclusion. Head of the JPC, Jagdambika Pal, mentioned that 27 meetings had been conducted, engaging multiple government ministries and stakeholders, before the tenure extension.

The amendment bill aims to address long-standing grievances associated with the Waqf Act of 1995, like mismanagement and corruption. It proposes reforms focused on digitization, improved auditing processes, transparency, and legal tools to reclaim illegally occupied waqf properties.

The Joint Committee continues its extensive discussions with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives across different states and Union Territories, striving towards a holistic and effective legislative overhaul. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

