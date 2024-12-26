Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Ayyappa Devotees and Kalaburagi Collision Claims Lives

Two Ayyappa devotees died from a fire incident in Hubbali, with seven still hospitalized. Home Minister Parameshwara seeks compensation for them. In a separate incident, a collision in Kalaburagi killed three and injured nine. Authorities inspect the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Ayyappa Devotees and Kalaburagi Collision Claims Lives
Karnataka Home Minister visited the KMC-RI (Photo: G Parameshwara/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two of the nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa who were injured in a fire incident in Hubbali have succumbed to their injuries, officials reported on Thursday morning. The victims, receiving treatment at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KIMS), lost their battle after sustaining severe injuries from the fire, reportedly caused by a gas leak.

As the remaining seven devotees continue their treatment at KIMS, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the injured to assess their condition. He announced on social media platform X his intention to request financial aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for those affected. He assured the public that expert medical practitioners are actively attending to the injured.

In a separate tragic event, a fatal collision between a sugarcane truck, a tour vehicle, and a bike occurred near Gobbur village in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday, resulting in three deaths and injuries to nine others. The deceased, named Vinita, Anoop, and Basavaraj, were confirmed by police. Kalaburagi's Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu, visited the accident site to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

